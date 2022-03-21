Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,786,000 after purchasing an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

