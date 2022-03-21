Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 2.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

