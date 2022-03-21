Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $854,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

