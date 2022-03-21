Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.