Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.18.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

