Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

