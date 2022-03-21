Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SEA were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.