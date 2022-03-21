Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,697,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

