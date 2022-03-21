Concord Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $130.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

