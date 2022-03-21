Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 594.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.29 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.