Asset Dedication LLC Sells 319 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

