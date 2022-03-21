Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 359 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $453.33 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.84.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

