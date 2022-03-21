Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

GOTU stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.