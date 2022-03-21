Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 5,463 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period.

ARKW opened at $86.05 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $162.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.24.

