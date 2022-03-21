Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $503,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $53.61 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

