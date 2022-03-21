Truist Financial Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $215.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $228.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

