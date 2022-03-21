Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.