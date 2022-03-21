Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 254.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AME stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.