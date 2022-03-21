BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.19 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

