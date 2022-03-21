Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC opened at $38.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.