Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,501 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.46 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

