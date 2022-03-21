Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

