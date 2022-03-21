Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

WERN stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

