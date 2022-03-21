Diligent Investors LLC Has $654,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 49.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $350.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $342.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

