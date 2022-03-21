Diligent Investors LLC Invests $324,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $62.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

