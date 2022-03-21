2,910 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,373 shares of company stock worth $22,292,395. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

