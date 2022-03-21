Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $108.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.