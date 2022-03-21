Vivid Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $236.25 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

