21,941 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned 1.51% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of EJUL opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.