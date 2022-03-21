Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $6,689,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $413.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $414.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

