Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $56.80 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

