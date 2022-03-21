Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $43.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.