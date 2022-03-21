Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $380.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

