Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,013 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.09 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.