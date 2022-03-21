Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $131.25 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

