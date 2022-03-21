2,030 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $159.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $133.01 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

