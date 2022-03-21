Columbus Macro LLC Sells 572 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.06% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

