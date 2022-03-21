Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 72.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 126.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Discovery by 134.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 796,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Discovery by 101.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 794,534 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

