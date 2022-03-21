Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $91.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

