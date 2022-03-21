Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $132.71 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.