Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after buying an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,336,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Energizer has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

