Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

