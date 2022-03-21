Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDS. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,733 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

