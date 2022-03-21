Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

