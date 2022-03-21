FDM Group (LON:FDM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,190 ($15.47) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday.

LON:FDM opened at GBX 973 ($12.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 800 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 991.44.

In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown bought 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($41,678.31).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

