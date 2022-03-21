Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Masco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.