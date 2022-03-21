Michael Polelle Sells 562 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 20th, Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

