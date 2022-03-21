10,937 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

