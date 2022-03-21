Asset Dedication LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,031,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.94 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average is $163.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

