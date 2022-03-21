Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

